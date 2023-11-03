International manhunt underway after woman found dead at Boston airport

WINTHROP – JANUARY 26: A flight takes off from Logan International Airport ahead of a massive storm expected to hit the region later today January 26, 2015 in Winthrop, Massachusetts. All flights in and out of Logan International Airport have been cancelled from 8pm Tuesday with service expected to begin again sometime on Wednesday. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Authorities in Boston are searching for the man believed to be responsible for killing a woman, leaving her body in a car, then boarding a flight to Kenya.

The body of Margaret Mbitu, 31, was discovered about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a parking garage at Logan International Airport in Boston, the Massachusetts State Police said in a news release. Mbitu, of Whitman, had been reported missing by her family Monday.

Police said evidence at the scene “indicates that she was the victim of a homicide.”

Investigators identified the suspect as Kevin Kangethe of Lowell and have obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to the news release. They said they were working with Kenyan authorities to locate him.

Kangethe, 40, and Mbitu knew each other, and the homicide “was not a random act,” police said.

An arrest warrant obtained by WCVB-TV states Kangethe and Mbitu had been dating and noted Mbitu was found with large slash wounds to her face and neck and a puncture wound on her side.

“They observed a large amount of blood inside the vehicle,” the warrant stated, according to the outlet.

Police said that there is no threat to the public or airport visitors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.