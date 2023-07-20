Items removed from Heuermann’s home in Gilgo Beach investigation

(NewsNation) — There has been movement at the home of Rex Heuermann, charged in connection with three of 10 killings in the Gilgo Beach area in New York.

The previously unobstructed vantage point reporters, photographers and the general public have had for the past six days has now been virtually eliminated.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty in connection with the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Megan Waterman.

Right now at #RexHeuermann's home, police are beginning to reposition their vehicles, I believe in an attempt to obstruct our view. It tells me they have found something big and have been waiting to bring it out. I asked a detective, he told me, "no comment." #LISK pic.twitter.com/bUUbAZZF7k — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) July 19, 2023

Over the past 24 hours, police began moving their vehicles in a way that added more privacy to the execution of their search warrant at Huermann’s childhood home.

A detective on the scene declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Heuermann continues to be detained at the Suffolk County jail, where he has been placed in an isolated cell for his own protection, according to police.

Heuerman is under suicide watch while two correctional officers monitor him.

He’s had no visitors and his wife has filed for divorce.

NewsNation has not been able to reach Heuermann’s family for additional comment.

Nikki Brass, a former New York escort who spoke with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo said she went on a date with Heuermann in 2015.

She vividly recalled the conversations she had with the accused killer about the Gilgo Beach cases and a bad feeling she had afterward.

“It was the way that he was saying it that made it seem like he wasn’t a true crime fan who just wanted to talk about it,” Brass said.

She added that he spoke about the victims as though they were “people who didn’t matter.”

“He was like, ‘Well, they were all escorts anyway,'” Brass said.

Prosecutors continue to investigate a series of homicides in the mid-2000s in nearby Atlantic City but declined to go into detail about their findings so far.