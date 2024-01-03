Some Jeffrey Epstein associates identified in unsealed documents

(NewsNation) — Court officials have begun releasing the names of more than 150 of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates, along with other pages of previously sealed court documents.

The documents are being unsealed on a rolling basis, with two being held back until at least Jan 22. The records may include the names of those who worked for Epstein or only had weak ties to the financier as well as potential victims and witnesses. Appearing on the list does not mean someone is connected to any wrongdoing.

The documents come from a settled civil lawsuit that Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was a victim of sex trafficking, filed against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.

The Miami Herald has been fighting to unseal documents filed as part of that lawsuit since 2018. The legal battle came to a head in December when U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered that the names could be unsealed beginning Jan. 1.

At the time, Preska said many of the people named in the documents had already given media interviews or their names were listed in other public court documents pertaining to the case.

She ordered that some names be redacted to protect the anonymity of minors who were victims of sex crimes.

Giuffre says Epstein and Maxwell pressured her as a teenager to engage in sexual relationships with powerful men, including Prince Andrew. Those men denied the allegations, and Giuffre later settled a lawsuit against Prince Andrew out of court.

One of the documents unsealed Wednesday is an email that appears to be from Epstein to Maxwell about trying to pay off Giuffre’s friends and family to refute her allegations, one of those being that allegedly Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy. Hawking was seen in pictures with Epstein in 2006 on his infamous island, Little St. James.

People named in the documents are unlikely to face prosecution if they haven’t already, criminal defense attorney Janet Johnson told NewsNation on Monday before the files were released.

“These names were actually kept secret because the judge found that because they did not do anything wrong. There wasn’t any reason at that point to release them and embarrass them,” Johnson said.

Reports in anticipation of the release focused on former President Bill Clinton’s name appearing about 50 times throughout the documents’ pages. That could be because Maxwell wanted Clinton to give a deposition in her case, Johnson said. Maxwell took the matter to court and lost.

“This isn’t just going to be a list of names,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a dump of hundreds and hundreds of pages, including deposition transcripts.”

That includes the transcripts from the deposition of Johanna Sjoberg, who says she was hired by Maxwell and sexually abused by Epstein. Sjoberg testified that Epstein told her that “Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.”

Sjoberg’s testimony also references David Copperfield, presumably the magician. Sjoberg claimed Copperfield asked her about the system that was in place for girls to find other girls for Epstein.

Copperfield was at a dinner at Epstein’s, and there was another girl present who looked young. Sjoberg asked what school she went to but did not recognize the school name as being a college.

She testified it was possible the girl was in high school. Sjoberg testified that Copperfield “questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls.”

Allegations against Epstein first surfaced publicly in 2005.

He pleaded guilty to sex charges in Florida and served 13 months in jail. He spent much of that time in a work-release program as part of a deal critics called lenient. He ultimately was required to register as a sex offender.

Federal prosecutors in New York went on to revive the case against Epstein after a series of stories by the Miami Herald in 2018 brought renewed attention to the matter.

In 2019, New York prosecutors said they weren’t bound by the previous non-prosecution deal, and Epstein was again arrested. He killed himself a month later.

Maxwell was arrested at a New Hampshire estate less than one year after Epstein’s death.

A jury convicted her in December 2021 of multiple charges including sex trafficking, conspiracy and transportation of a minor for illegal sexual activity. She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

The Associated Press and NewsNation digital producer Tyler Wornell contributed to this report.