Jeffrey Epstein list of associates ‘ready to go’: Attorney

(NewsNation) — The names of more than 150 people who were mentioned in court documents from a civil case filed by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims are set to be unsealed. Attorney Arick Fudali, who represented some Epstein victims, says he’s “not sure what they’re waiting for” when it comes to releasing the identities.

“From what I can tell, the list is ready to go and ready to be released. So, I’m not exactly sure what they’re waiting for at this point,” Fudali told “NewsNation Now.”

In December 2023, Judge Loretta Preska signed an order for the release of the names, including those of sex abuse victims and people who only have a passing connection to Epstein. The documents come from a civil lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed, alleging Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell pressured her as a teenager into sexual encounters with powerful men.

“Perhaps, they’re waiting to see if there are going to be any appeals from any of the other individually named people or something along those lines, maybe waiting for some last-minute objections,” Fudali added.

According to the Miami Herald, most of the names set to be revealed are already publicly known. But ABC News reports several “prominent” names, including former President Bill Clinton, are expected to be seen when the documents are unsealed.

Clinton, Prince Andrew, Jean Luc Brunel, George Mitchell, Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Glenn Dubin, William Burns and Bill Gates are said to be some of the people previously reported to have been associated with Epstein over the years. While they may have been linked to Epstein, they are not necessarily implicated in any wrongdoing.

Fudali is specifically interested to see if the anticipated documents detail who was involved with Epstein after his conviction in 2008, where the disgraced financier pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution and soliciting prostitution from a minor.

“He had a slap on the wrist punishment as part of the plea deal, but that was public. That wasn’t confidential. So, I am interested to see any names any high-profile individuals who remained associated with Epstein to any certain degree after 2008,” Fudali said.

The judge ruled the names could be unsealed beginning Jan. 1, but most courts were closed due to New Year’s. Some have questioned why the documents haven’t been released Tuesday.

“You can’t blame the public for wondering what’s going on behind the scenes, especially when you consider the high-profile nature of the people that Jeffrey Epstein associated himself with,” Fudali said.

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell of an apparent suicide in 2019. At the time, he was awaiting trial for allegedly orchestrating a child sex trafficking ring along with Maxwell, who received a 20-year sentence.

NewsNation’s Cassie Buchman contributed to this report.