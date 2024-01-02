Jeffrey Epstein timeline: Sex trafficking, scandals, Ghislaine Maxwell

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — Jeffrey Epstein is back in the headlines after a federal judge ordered the public disclosure of the identities of more than 150 people mentioned in a mountain of court documents related to the late financier.

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell of an apparent suicide in 2019. He was awaiting trial for allegedly orchestrating a child sex trafficking ring, along with his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who received a 20-year sentence for helping him abuse teenage girls.

Here is a timeline of the criminal cases against Epstein.

Florida investigation launched into Epstein

March 2005: Police in Palm Beach, Florida, begin investigating Epstein after the family of a 14-year-old girl reported she was molested at his mansion. Multiple underage girls, many of them high school students, would later tell police Epstein hired them to give sexual massages.

May 2006: Palm Beach police charge Epstein with multiple counts of unlawful sex with a minor. The county’s top prosecutor, State Attorney Barry Krischer, takes the unusual step of sending the case to a grand jury.

June 2006: The grand jury hears from only one accuser and indicts Epstein with one count of solicitation of prostitution. Accusations from other victims, many of whom were minors, are not reflected in the indictment.

July 2006: The relatively minor charge draws attention, including from Palm Beach Police leaders, who slam Krischer for giving Epstein special treatment. The FBI opens a federal investigation that involves multiple accusers in Florida, New York and elsewhere in the U.S.

Epstein avoids federal prosecution

Attorneys Laura Menninger, left, and Jeffrey Pagliuca, second from right, arrive to court in New York, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

2007: Federal prosecutors prepare an indictment against Epstein. But for a year, the financier’s lawyers engaged in talks with the U.S. attorney in Miami, Alexander Acosta, about a plea bargain that would allow Epstein to avoid federal prosecution. Epstein’s lawyers argued that his accusers are unreliable witnesses.

June 2008: Epstein pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from a minor. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail, a year of community service and is registered as a sex offender.

Under a secret arrangement, the U.S. attorney’s office agreed not to prosecute Epstein for federal crimes. Epstein served most of his sentence in a work-release program that allowed him to leave the jail during the day to go to his office and return to his cell at night.

Epstein released from jail

July 2009: Epstein is released from jail. For the next decade, multiple women who say they are Epstein’s victims wage a legal fight to get his federal non-prosecution agreement voided, and hold him and others liable for the abuse.

In her lawsuits, one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, says Epstein and then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell set up sexual encounters with high-profile individuals starting when she was 17. This included royalty, politicians, academians, businessmen and other rich and powerful men, including Britain’s Prince Andrew. All of the men denied the allegations.

Federal investigation opened

In this sketch, a prosecution detective, left, shows a massage table recovered from Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach Beach home to witness and former Palm Beach Police Officer Gregory Parkinson, right, during testimony in the sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Friday Dec. 3, 2021, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

November 2018: The Miami Herald revisited the handling of Epstein’s case in a series of stories focusing partly on the role of Acosta — who by this point is President Donald Trump’s labor secretary — in arranging his unusual plea deal. The coverage renews public interest in the case.

July 2019: Epstein is arrested on federal sex trafficking charges after federal prosecutors in New York concluded they weren’t bound by the earlier plea deal. Days after the arrest, Acosta resigns as labor secretary amid public outrage over his role in the initial investigation.

Epstein suicide

July 25, 2019: Guards find Epstein dead in his cell at a federal jail in New York City. Investigators concluded he died by suicide.

Ghislaine Maxwell charged

July 2020: New York federal prosecutor s charge Ghislaine Maxwell with sex crimes, saying she helped recruit the underage girls Epstein abused, sometimes participating in the abuse herself.

December 2021: A jury convicts Maxwell in multiple charges including sex trafficking, conspiracy and transportation of a minor for illegal sexual activity.

June 2022: Maxwell is sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A Massey & Gail LLP attorney, representing JP Morgan Chase, arrives with documents at the offices of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP in New York, US, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Staley has faced his first day of testimony about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein as part of lawsuits alleging the bank enabled the late financier’s sex-trafficking. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Judge orders Epstein document unsealing

December 2023: A federal judge ordered the unsealing of a trove of court documents that would reveal the names of dozens of Epstein’s associates. Former President Bill Clinton is believed to be among the people named in the redacted filings, which could be released later this week.