Jeremy Best pleads not guilty to murdering pregnant wife, young son

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Idaho man charged with killing his pregnant wife and young son pleaded not guilty Wednesday to three counts of murder.

In a virtual hearing, 48-year-old Jeremy Best pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three enhancements for the use of a weapon during a commission of a crime, East Idaho News reported.

Best answered questions from Judge Dane Watkins concerning the details of the charges against him. He appeared calm, in contrast to a Dec. 4 hearing where he was visibly agitated and emotional.

Last month, a grand jury in Teton County indicted Best in the deaths of his wife, Kali Randall, their unborn child, and their 10-month-old son, Zeke Best.

According to the charging documents, Best shot his wife several times on Nov. 30, killing her and their unborn baby. He then allegedly kidnapped his young son and killed him with a knife. The child’s body was found on Dec. 2.

If convicted of the murder charges, Best faces the death penalty.

Best is next slated to appear in court on March 14. He was recently deemed fit to stand trial after undergoing a competency test.