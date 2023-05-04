Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
Politics
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Live cams aim to provide more insight into natural disasters
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Major rain across the country leads to early mosquito season
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Multiple deaths after Illinois dust storm causes pileup
Video Icon
Video
Vertical speedboat at Lake Mead returns to the water
Video Icon
Video
At least 6 dead after windstorm on Illinois interstate
Video Icon
Video
Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city
Shows
Early Morning
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Jill Kimmel: Alex Cox asked me where to buy a gun
Jill Kimmel remembers Alex Cox as clever and likeable
Kimmel revealed that Cox once asked her where he could by a gun
There's no way he would hurt Vallow's children unless "brainwashed": Kimmel
Updated:
May 4, 2023 / 11:52 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
$5M fentanyl bust in NYC reveals new cartel smuggling tactic
Setback for Chinese-owned company hoping to build in Michigan
Video Icon
Video
New Apple update targets security risks: What to know
Video Icon
Video
Former co-worker: Kohberger had angry outbursts
Video Icon
Video
Navy turns to drag to attract new recruits
Video Icon
Video
Police bodycam shows Kohberger during traffic stop
Video Icon
Video