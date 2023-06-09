Joran van der Sloot pleads not guilty to fraud and extortion

FILE – Joran van der Sloot looks back from his seat after entering the courtroom for the continuation of his murder trial at San Pedro prison in Lima, Peru, Jan. 11, 2012. The Peruvian government said on Monday, June 5, 2023 that Van der Sloot, the main suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway, will be extradited this week to the United States. (AP Photo/Karel Navarro, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (NewsNation) — Joran van der Sloot, the chief suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, pleaded not guilty to fraud and extortion charges Friday morning.

Dressed in an Air Jordan T-shirt, van der Sloot briefly wore an earpiece with a Dutch interpretation of the hearing, NewsNation local affiliate WIAT wrote, but ultimately chose not to use it.

Van der Sloot, WIAT said, was escorted out of prison in Peru on Thursday morning to begin the trek to America.

While there, he had been serving a 28-year sentence for the slaying of a Peruvian woman, Stephany Flores, 21. She died in 2010 — five years to the day after Holloway’s disappearance.

Holloway, 18, was on a high school graduation trip with classmates to the Caribbean island of Aruba when she went missing. She was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot by friends.

U.S. prosecutors said in 2010 that van der Sloot reached out to Holloway’s mother, Beth Holloway, seeking the money to disclose the location of her daughter’s body.

WIAT wrote that van der Sloot’s promise came up empty, however, and he eventually fled to Peru. He was wanted in the U.S. on one count each of extortion and wire fraud — the only charges to have ever linked him to Holloway.

Beth Holloway released a statement when van der Sloot was extradited that said she is overcome with “mixed emotions.”

“As a mother who has tirelessly pursued justice for the abduction and murder of my precious daughter, I stand before you today with a heart both heavy with sorrow and yet lifted by a glimmer of hope,” the statement said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.