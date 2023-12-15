Joyce Malecki’s exhumation: Family to hold press conference

(NewsNation) — The family of Joyce Malecki, a 20-year-old woman who went missing in November of 1969 after a shopping trip just outside Baltimore, will hold a press conference Friday on the exhumation of her body.

Malecki’s brother is expected to give further details regarding the exhumation of his sister at the press conference, which is slated to start at 11:45 a.m. ET.

After 54 years, federal investigators believe they may have a theory as to what happened to the 20-year-old back in 1969. By exhuming her body, investigators would be able to prove or disprove their working theory by using Malecki’s DNA.

Malecki’s body was found two days after her disappearance in a wooded area near Fort Meade, according to WBAL-TV. It was bound and partially submerged in water with signs of strangulation.

Investigators exhumed her body on Thursday morning at Loudon Park Cemetery in Baltimore.

“We remain committed to bringing justice for Joyce and her family. Because the investigation is ongoing, we cannot provide any additional information,” the FBI said in a statement Thursday.

Malecki’s killing was featured prominently alongside the death of nun Catherine Cesnik in the 2017 Netflix series “The Keepers,” which argues the two cases are connected. Cesnik, a teacher at Archbishop Keough High School in Baltimore, went missing days before Malecki did.

NewsNation was informed that Malecki’s family supports the FBI’s exhumation of her body, and hopes to get answers or some kind of closure after all these years.

Kurt Wolfgang, one of the founding members of the Maryland Crime Victims Resource Center, is working on the Malecki family’s behalf. He says his organization is proud that it was able to get the FBI “up moving and taking another look” at what happened to Malecki.

“For many, many, many years, the Maleckis heard nothing from the FBI,” Wolfgang said.