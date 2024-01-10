Jury duty scam occurring ‘nationwide,’ feds warn

(NewsNation) — In a growing nationwide scam, fraudsters are posing as U.S. marshals and government officials, intimidating victims with threats of arrest for alleged failure to appear for jury duty, the U.S. District Court warned.

“Jury service is one of the most important public services a citizen can perform, and it is a serious matter when scammers attempt to use a citizen’s sense of civic duty to defraud them,” said U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg.

The Middle District of Florida observed a surge in reports from victims falling prey to these scams.

Callers in these scams provide convincing details, including the victim’s personal information, real names of federal judges, authentic court addresses and even spoofed phone numbers that falsely appear to be from official government agencies.

The scammers demand immediate payment of a fine to avoid arrest and guide victims through purchasing prepaid debit or gift cards or making electronic payments.

Chief Judge Timothy Corrigan stated, “Let me be clear: these calls are fraudulent. If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a judge or court official, do not provide them with your financial information.”

Residents who believe they have been targeted are encouraged to report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission and their local FBI Field Office. The court provides key preventive facts, including:

The court communicates jury summons exclusively via U.S. Mail.

No legitimate court will request credit/debit card numbers or demand payment over the phone.

A prospective juror disregarding a summons will be contacted in writing by the District Court Clerk’s Office.

Fines are never imposed until after an individual appears in court and has the opportunity to explain their absence.

To verify a call’s authenticity, citizens are advised to contact the clerk’s office of the U.S. District Court directly. Additional information is available on the court’s website.