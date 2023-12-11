Justice Department charges 10 teens in carjacking conspiracy

FILE – Washington Metropolitan Police investigate near the Supreme Court and Capitol after reports of a suspicious vehicle in which two men and a woman were detained with guns, Oct. 19, 2022, in Washington. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser’s government has been struggling to handle steadily rising violent crime rates in recent years. Although police and city officials point out that overall crime rates have stayed steady, murders and carjackings have spiked — stoking public anxiety. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Justice Department announced two indictments that charge a total of 10 teenagers with conspiracy to commit carjackings in the District of Columbia, in a Monday press conference.

The two indictments in the U.S. District Court and the Superior Court of the District of Columbia cover more than 15 armed carjackings that took place in the nation’s capital, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matt Graves said.

This comes as the city grapples with a rise in violent crime, with carjackings in Washington, D.C., up 107% this year. Recent victims include high-profile individuals including a United Arab Emirates diplomat and Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar.

Last month, an FBI agent was carjacked in the nation’s capital by two suspects. The FBI agent told investigators she was in the door-jam of her vehicle when she was approached from behind and “knocked to the ground.”

According to court documents obtained by NewsNation affiliate WDCW, one of the suspects involved was arrested.

Last month, U.S. Rep. Cuellar of Texas was carjacked by three armed attackers less than a mile from the Capitol; last summer, NFL rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking.

D.C. has had 932 carjackings so far this year, 77% of which involved guns, the Metropolitan Police Department data shows.