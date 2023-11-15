Kaitlin Armstrong Day 9: State rests its case

(NewsNation) — On Wednesday, the ninth day of the trial for Kaitlin Armstrong, a yoga instructor who is accused of shooting and killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, the state rested its case.

Wilson was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head on May 11, 2022, at a friend’s home in Austin, Texas.

After the state rested, the defense called its first witness: Erin LaGrone, a senior latent print examiner for the Austin Forensic Science Department.

LaGrone was the latent fingerprint examiner for this case, helping conduct comparisons. A software system called Automated Fingerprint Identification System was used to submit fingerprints and search for possible candidate profiles.

Her written report was shown to the jury and courtroom. LaGrone clarified on the stand that she does not collect the fingerprints: they are just handed to her for analysis.

There was an immediate mistake with the fingerprint envelopes when they were first handed to her, LaGrone testified, as their labels were switched. The number of prints inside the envelope didn’t match what was printed on the label, LaGrone said.

LaGrone said she was given a “known” print to compare the latent prints to. That person was Kaitlin Armstrong. APD detectives did not ask her to consider any other subjects to possibly match the prints to, she said.

Defense attorneys, as they questioned LaGrone, emphasized the fact that she was not asked to compare fingerprints to any other people, including Wilson or Caitlin Cash, the friend at whose home the cyclist was found.

On Tuesday, those who testified included a firearm forensic scientist and the person who performed Wilson’s autopsy. The court also heard more from Officer Rosalda Johnson with Travis County’s Hospital Visitation Unit about the day Armstrong briefly escaped while leaving a medical appointment outside the jail two weeks ago.

Also on Tuesday, Texas Department of Public Safety DNA Supervisor Samantha Perkins testified that it was highly likely that Armstrong’s DNA had been found on Wilson’s bike.

Prosecutors have said jealousy was Armstrong’s motive for allegedly killing her, as Wilson had been in a brief romantic relationship with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Colin Strickland, another professional cyclist. On the day Wilson died, she and Strickland had gone swimming together.

Armstrong has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Cameras so far have not been allowed in the courtroom following opening statements. They will be let back in for closing statements.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.