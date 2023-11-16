Kaitlin Armstrong murder trial: Closing arguments start

(NewsNation) — Closing arguments started Thursday in the murder trial of Kaitlin Armstrong, who is accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

Assistant District Attorney Rickey Jones, presenting for the prosecution, showed a video and audio of what he said were Wilson’s last moments: in the footage, a woman can be heard screaming, then three consecutive gunshots.

“The last thing Mo Wilson did was scream in terror,” a slide on a Powerpoint Jones read from said.

Added Jones: “she stood over her after she shot her in the head twice and put another bullet in her heart.”

“You heard the medical examiner,” he told the jury. “That third bullet was in her heart.”

On Wednesday, the state and defense teams rested their case. According to NewsNation local affiliate KXAN, Judge Brenda Kennedy asked Armstrong if she wanted to testify, and she indicated she did not.

Wilson was found unconscious with gunshot wounds on May 11, 2022 at a friend’s home in Austin. So far, people who have testified include Colin Strickland, who had been in a brief romantic relationship with Wilson while he was on a break with Armstrong, his on-again, off-again girlfriend. Strickland testified in the early days of the trial as well as Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Armstrong’s motive in killing Wilson was jealousy, but the defense has made the case that authorities were too quick to focus on her as the only suspect. The defense said, in its opening statements, that while surveillance video shows Armstrong’s Jeep at the scene of the crime, cameras didn’t catch her there. Witnesses brought in by the state, however, have testified Armstrong’s DNA was found on Wilson’s bike, and that projectiles found at the scene where Wilson died came from the Sig Sauer 9mm owned by Armstrong.

Before her arrest, Armstrong fled the country to Costa Rica, where she was eventually caught by authorities after 43 days. She made another escape appointment in October, while being escorted from custody to a medical appointment.

In his closing statement, Jones said Armstrong was not just running from the sheriff’s deputies as she tried to escape: “she was running from you, the jury.”

Armstrong has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge. If found guilty, she could spend the rest of her life in prison.

NewsNation local affiliate KXAN contributed to this article.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.