Kaitlin Armstrong in court: A timeline of the cyclist murder case

Kaitlin Armstrong, a suspect in the murder of pro cyclist Moriah Wilson, was found in possession of a receipt for plastic surgery upon her arrest in June. (Austin Police Department; Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

(NewsNation) — The trial of a woman alleged to have murdered a professional cyclist before attempting to flee the country is set to begin Monday.

Kaitlin Armstrong is facing first-degree murder charges over the case, involving a love triangle between herself, her boyfriend and the victim. Here’s what’s happened so far.

May 11, 2022: Woman found dead

Police in Austin, Texas, responded to a call to a local home, where they found an unconscious woman with a gunshot wound to the head. The woman, at the time unidentified, died at the scene.

May 12, 2022: Kaitlin Armstrong questioned

Police questioned Armstrong about the murder because her jeep was seen in the area.

May 13, 2022: Armstrong sells her car

One day after being questioned, Armstrong sold her car to a Carmax dealer in South Austin for $12,200.

May 14, 2022: Mo Wilson identified

The woman found dead is identified as Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, a professional cyclist. She was in Texas to compete in a local race.

May 14, 2022: Armstrong flies to New York

Armstrong flew to New York City, according to U.S. Marshals. Surveillance video showed her wearing a denim jacket at the airport.

May 17, 2022: Arrest warrant issued

Police issued a warrant for Armstrong’s arrest. According to an affidavit with the warrant, Wilson went swimming with professional cyclist Colin Strickland hours before her death.

According to the document, Armstrong and Strickland were dating at the time, though Strickland told police they were on a break. During that time, he met and began dating Wilson.

Strickland and Armstrong were living with each other at the time, and police said he had lied to her about what he was doing on the day Wilson was killed.

According to the documents, Strickland’s car was seen dropping Wilson off at the home before Armstrong’s car pulled up one minute later.

May 20, 2022: Search for Armstrong begins

U.S. Marshals begin to search for Armstrong.

May 21, 2022: Wilson’s family speaks

Wilson’s family issued a statement saying that as far as they were aware, the cyclist wasn’t dating anyone when she died.

Investigators found messages on Wilson’s phone that indicated she “still believed she was in a romantic relationship with Strickland” despite Strickland still dating Armstrong.

June 23, 2022: Armstrong’s Jeep found

Law enforcement located Armstrong’s black jeep, which she sold the day after Wilson’s murder.

June 30, 2022: Armstrong arrested in Costa Rica

After a 43-day long manhunt, authorities arrested Armstrong at a hostel in Santa Teresa Beach, Costa Rica. U.S. Marshals said Armstrong was at the airport in Newark, New Jersey on May 18, where no flights were booked in her name.

Marshals said she used a fraudulent passport to fly to Costa Rica and changed her appearance by dying her hair dark brown. She also had bandages on her nose and bruises under eyes from what was reported to be a surfing accident.

Armstrong was taken back to the U.S. for booking in Texas.

July 12, 2022: Search warrant issued for email account

Police obtained a warrant for an email account allegedly belonging to Armstrong they believed she used as she was fleeing Austin.

Court documents said Armstrong bought a new phone and prepaid debit card at Walmart after her original phone was taken when her home was searched.

July 20, 2022: Armstrong pleads not guilty

In court for the first time, Armstrong pleaded not guilty and her attorneys asked for a speedy trial.

Aug. 19, 2022: Armstrong attorneys accuse police of violating her rights

Documents filed by Armstrong’s defense team asked the court to throw out evidence on the grounds she wasn’t questioned properly. The documents claim Austin Police interrogated her with an “illegal arrest warrant” and failed to inform her of her Miranda rights.

Aug. 26, 2022: Search warrant issued for Armstrong’s belongings

Court documents said that a search of Armstrong’s belongings revealed she had her sister’s passport and a boarding pass from Newark, New Jersey to Costa Rica in her sister’s name. Police also found medical cards and paperwork, including a bill for more than $6,000 of plastic surgery in a medical center in Costa Rica.

Oct. 19 and Oct. 24, 2022: Pretrial hearing

During pre-trial proceedings, Armstrong’s attorneys filed a motion alleging the lead detective on the case had left out critical information when filing the initial arrest warrant.

Oct. 11, 2023: Armstrong’s escape attempt

Armstrong ran from corrections officers while leaving a medical building, leading them on a 10-minute chase. She was restrained and returned to custody.

Oct. 12, 2023: Armstrong charged with additional felony

Armstrong is charged with a second-degree charge for escape causing bodily injury. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said one officer was injured while trying to catch Armstrong.

Oct. 30, 2023: Trial begins

Jury selection begins in Armstrong’s trial.