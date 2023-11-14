Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Forensic scientist to continue testifying

Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom during the first day of her trial at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Armstrong is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson. (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)

(NewsNation) — More testimony from a firearm forensic scientist is expected in day eight of the trial for Kaitlin Armstrong, who is accused of shooting and killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

Wilson, who’d had a brief romantic relationship with Colin Strickland, another professional cyclist and Armstrong’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, was found unconscious with a gunshot wound at a friend’s house May 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Armstrong has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

On Monday, Austin Police Department detective Daniel Portnoy testified that Armstrong’s iPhone was viewing pictures of Wilson 10 days before the professional cyclist died.

Portnoy said he extracted data from Strickland and Wilson’s phones but could not get a read on Armstrong’s because it had been factory reset the morning after Wilson’s killing. An extraction report from the police showed nearly 100 contacts blocked on Strickland’s phone, including Wilson. However, Christine Wall, which was Strickland’s name for Wilson in his phone, was not blocked, Portnoy said.

Also testifying was Jill Zann, a woman who used to live in Armstrong’s sister’s building and taught the girls gun safety rules and took them to a range.

Firearm forensic scientist Steven Aston was the last to testify. He spent hours on Monday explaining how he processed the projectiles the Austin Police Department found the night Wilson died. During his testimony, Aston said the projectiles found at the scene where Wilson was killed came from the Sig Sauer 9mm owned by Armstrong.

He is set to resume testifying Tuesday morning.