Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Video of police interview shown to court

(NewsNation) — Day six of the trial for Kaitlin Armstrong, who’s accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, started with more witness testimony.

Video was shown to the court of Armstrong’s interview with Katy Conner, an Austin police officer assigned to the homicide unit.

Wilson was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head on May 11, 2022, at a friend’s home in Austin, Texas.

She’d had a brief romantic relationship with Colin Strickland, another professional cyclist, while he was on a break with Armstrong, with whom he’d had an “on-again, off-again” relationship.

Wednesday’s testimony included Austin Police Department Detective Richard Spitler saying that police found Armstrong’s DNA on Wilson’s bike. Some of Armstrong’s search history was revealed to the court as well, including her looking up local Austin news related to the trial, as well as evidence she was looking up plastic surgery and ways to burn off one’s fingerprints.

Two friends of hers testified that they remember Armstrong saying she wanted to kill Wilson out of jealousy. Spitler also said that he believes evidence shows Armstrong was a jealous person, and this could be a potential motive.

NewsNation local affiliate KXAN reports members of Wilson’s family and friends have been present for the trial, and also set up a foundation in her honor that aims to use sports, recreation and the outdoors to build community.

NewsNation local affiliate KXAN contributed to this article.