Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Detective says victim’s killing seemed ‘personal’

(NewsNation) — An Austin Police Department detective testifying at Kaitlin Armstrong’s trial Wednesday said “everything” about the scene where professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson was killed made it seem like “a personal homicide.”

Armstrong, a yoga instructor, faces a first-degree murder charge in Wilson’s death. She has pleaded not guilty.

The cyclist was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head on May 11, 2022, at a friend’s home in Austin, Texas.

Wilson had a brief romantic relationship with Colin Strickland, another professional cyclist, while he was on a break with Armstrong. Strickland testified earlier in the trial that he and Armstrong had an on-again, off-again relationship.

Testifying Wednesday, APD detective Richard Spitler said he pursued another of Wilson’s ex-boyfriends as a possible person of interest.

“Everything about this scene… seemed like it was very personal,” Spitler said. “So I wanted to try to track down anybody who had something personal with her, some sort of personal relationship.”

That ex-boyfriend of Wilson’s, however, was able to provide police with flight information and receipts for a rental car, which put him more than 7,000 miles away at the time of her killing.

