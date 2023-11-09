GPS tracker placed on man’s SUV before his murder: Indictment

(NewsNation) — A man in Kansas City was gunned down in a grocery store parking lot after someone placed a GPS tracker on his SUV, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said.

Lawrence Lawhorn, 35, and Michael Smith, 37, face charges in a superseding indictment connected to the 2019 shooting death of Dontayus Wiles. Dontay Campbell, 34, has already pleaded guilty and is not charged in the new indictment.

According to the indictment, Lawhorn, Smith and Campbell put a GPS tracking device on Wiles’ red Chevrolet Tahoe. On March 16, 2019, Lawhorn and Campbell allegedly surveilled Wiles as he drove to Happy Foods grocery store in Kansas City.

As Wiles left the grocery store and walked back to his Tahoe, prosecutors say Lawhorn and Campbell pulled up next to him and Lawhorn shot him several times. As gunfire erupted, investigators say Campbell unsuccessfully tried to remove the tracker from Wiles’ vehicle before they sped out of the parking lot.

According to the indictment, Lawhorn and Smith dumped the car they were in during the shooting, and Smith and Campbell traveled to Phoenix, Arizona.

Lawhorn and Smith are charged with one count of cyberstalking resulting in death and cyberstalking conspiracy. Lawhorn is also charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.