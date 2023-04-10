Kentucky Gov. lost two ‘close’ friends in Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he lost at least two “close” friends when a gunman opened fire at a downtown Louisville bank, killing four people and injuring at least nine others.

“I have a very close friend that didn’t make it today,” an emotional Beshear said. “And I have another close friend who didn’t, either. And one who’s at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through.”

Police confirmed the suspected lone shooter was “neutralized.”

Police arrived as gunshots were still being fired inside the Old National Bank and exchanged fire with the shooter, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at a news conference. It wasn’t clear whether the shooter killed himself or was shot by officers.

“My AG campaign was out of that building … that’s my bank,” Beshear said during that same news conference.

Beshear encouraged anyone touched by the violence to reach out for help.

“Our bodies and our minds are not meant to go through these types of tragedies,” Beshear said.

This is the second time the Kentucky governor was personally impacted by a tragedy since taking office.