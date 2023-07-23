LA man wanted for string of brutal attacks on women

(NewsNation) — Law enforcement officials are looking for 21-year-old Sergio Andrew Garcia, who is accused of attacking six women across the Los Angeles area.

Garcia is wanted in the brutal attack of a woman named Angelica, 84, who was beaten and mugged on July 15.

According to Angelica’s neighbor, the suspect punched her in the face several times and took her purse and the keys to her apartment, leaving her on the floor screaming for help.

Garcia is also accused of assaulting a 67-year-old woman named Rosalina Martinez on the same day. Surveillance video shows Garcia ambushing Martinez in broad daylight, while she worked in the front yard of her East LA home.

Martinez was dragged to the ground and punched in the face multiple times. She suffered a broken nose and bruises and scrapes to her face and knees.

In an interview with NewsNation affiliate KTLA, Martinez said she believed Garcia wanted to rape her.

The day after the attacks, Garcia reportedly returned to Angelica’s home and stole her car, which has not yet been recovered.

Angelica was hospitalized and underwent surgery for her injuries. She has since been discharged but still has a long road to recovery. Neighbors set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with Angelica’s medical bills.

Garcia is listed as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 180 pounds. LA law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information on him to come forward and contact the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s station at 323-264-4151.