LAPD warns of scam targeting rideshare drivers

Close-up of vertical sign with logos for ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft, with wheels of a car in the background, indicating a location where rideshare pickups are available in downtown Los Angeles, California, October 24, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The Los Angeles Police Department is warning about a new scam targeting rideshare drivers.

Rideshare drivers have been in the news for being physically attacked by riders or subjected to carjacking. But the latest danger is more subtle.

The LAPD issued an alert noting the scam centers around riders asking to borrow the driver’s phone, then using it to access bank account information.

The alert described a crime where a rider claimed they needed to change their destination and asked for the driver’s phone. The rider then accessed a banking app, transferred money to their own account, deleted the bank app and canceled their ride.

At least two drivers have fallen for the scam so far.

Police warned drivers to always keep control of their phone and be wary of lending it to riders.