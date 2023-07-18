Las Vegas police reviewing unsolved cases for Heuermann link

(NewsNation) — Las Vegas police are reviewing all of their unsolved cases to see whether there may be a connection to accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann, police confirm to NewsNation.

The review comes as tax records show Heuermann has a condo just outside Las Vegas.

Officials are also searching the suspected serial killer’s South Carolina property for evidence that may connect him to additional violent crimes, the Chester County sheriff’s office says.

The Long Island architect was charged Friday with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders after detectives pursuing a new lead say they matched DNA from a pizza he ate to genetic material found on the women’s remains.

Heuermann, who has lived for decades across a bay from where the remains were found, is charged with killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. He is also considered the prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman whose body was bound and hidden in thick underbrush along a remote beach highway, authorities said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.