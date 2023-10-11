Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting, killing bicyclist plead ‘not guilty’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teenagers indicted on charges of intentionally hitting and killing a bicyclist and posting the video online both pleaded not guilty in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday morning.

Jesus Ayala, 18, is facing 14 charges including murder, and Jzamir Keys, 16, is facing 13 charges, including murder. Both told Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones they understood the charges against them and waived their rights to a speedy trial.

Andreas Probst died after an apparent hit-and-run crash on Aug. 14, 2023. (Credit: Taylor Probst)

David Westbrook, who is representing Ayala, told the judge he had concerns with trial publicity and a lack of communication from the DA’s office.

“Frankly, I’ve seen the district attorney on TV more than Jimmy Fallon lately,” public defender David Westbrook said. “I feel like this case is coming dangerously close to being a case the DA is trying in the media. I think it should be tried in the courtroom.”

He added he was concerned about finding unbiased jurors.

Judge Jones said Westbrook would have to file a motion with the court if he wanted her to address those concerns.

Jesus Ayala appears in Clark County District Court on Oct. 11, 2023. (KLAS)

Both teens are in the adult court system and are facing several felony charges including murder for a crime spree on Aug. 14, 2023, that left 64-year-old cyclist Andreas “Andy” Probst dead. The retired police chief from California, who was riding a bicycle in a marked lane near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway, was allegedly hit from behind by the teens in a stolen car. Las Vegas Metropolitan police later identified Ayala as the driver and Keys as the passenger who recorded the crash.

Jzamir Keys appears in Clark County District Court on Oct. 11, 2023. (KLAS)

About an hour before Probst was struck, the teens allegedly attempted to hit a 72-year-old bicyclist, who was not injured. In the hours following Probst’s death, the teens are accused of stealing two more cars.

8 News Now Investigators obtained documents that revealed police were able to connect the two teenagers to the deadly hit-and-run when the video circulated around some high schools following Probst’s death.

Currently, the Ayala and Keys are being held without bail.