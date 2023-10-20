Video captures lawnmower thief hitting homes in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Video in Virginia shows a man dubbed the “lawnmower bandit” stealing riding mowers from several homes in Richmond’s Southside.

The first video captures the man walking up to a garage on Roberson Lane before riding the mower down the driveway and turning left onto Hull Street Road. Homeowner Oscar Gonzalez told WRIC the thief also got away with a leaf blower, totaling about $7,000 in stolen equipment.

“Everything I lost, I use for my business,” Gonzalez said. “I want him to be stopped.”

Just two miles away, the same man was captured on surveillance video stealing another mower on Warwick Road. The six-second video shows the man riding the mower past her neighbor’s home and down the street.

Chrissy Branzelle, who lives at the home, said her mower was locked down with a “chain, two locks, a tarp and a plastic tote on top and some boards — and somehow this gentleman still saw it.”

“I don’t know how far down the street he went. I don’t know if he had a vehicle waiting for him,” Branzelle said. “We’re really upset about it, it meant a lot to us.”

The Richmond Police Department confirmed second precinct detectives are investigating these incidents. WRIC sources say the same man is accused of trying to break into nearby homes — one video shows him approaching an apartment door before seeing the camera and walking away.

These homeowners say they may not get their equipment back, but they’re urging people to be vigilant and come forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Second Precinct Detective B. Ferreiras at (804) 646-8170.