Lawsuit seeks to release more footage of JFK’s assassination

DALLAS (NewsNation) — Sixty years since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy conspiracy theories continue to swirl, but many believe the original copy of a home movie could provide definitive answers.

The family of Orville Nix, a Dallas maintenance worker, says he recorded the moment Kennedy was shot in Dealey Plaza with his home-movie camera. His family has been trying to get that footage back from the government for years.

A copy of it is housed on the sixth floor of the former Texas Book Depository, but what happened to the original remains a mystery.

Nix’s is the only footage from Nov. 22, 1963, facing the JFK motorcade — and the area known as the grassy knoll which is across from where Abraham Zapruder captured his famous video.

Many tech experts believe combining Zapruder and Nix’s footage could reveal more answers about Kennedy’s killing.

“These two men (Nix and Zapruder) are pointing movie cameras at the presidential motorcade which is in between them. So we have the shot right at the moment when the gunfire erupts. So we have two different perspectives on that,” said journalist Jefferson Morley. “And that’s important because they can be compared and give us a better picture of what happened. And the original copy of the eight-millimeter film is going to be clearer than the copy.”

The whereabouts of the original Nix film are unknown but the Nix family lawsuit against the National Archives hopes to change that.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) maintains that U.S. Marine veteran Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in Kennedy’s murder. Oswald was killed on live television two days after Kennedy’s assassination by nightclub owner Jack Ruby.