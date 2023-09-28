Lawyer for Suzanne Morphew’s husband releases statement after her remains found

DENVER (KDVR) — Remains found in Saguache County have been positively identified as Suzanne Morphew, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Morphew was reported missing from her home in Chaffee County on May 10, 2020.

The remains were located during an unrelated search of the area. However, specific information, such as where the remains were found, was being withheld, according to CBI.

A map showing where the remains of Suzanne Morphew were found in Colorado.

A map showing where the remains of Suzanne Morphew were found in Colorado.

On May 5, 2021, her husband, Barry Morphew, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. However, those charges were dropped without prejudice by the district attorney in 2022 right before the case went to trial. That means prosecutors could bring charges again in the future.

An attorney for Barry Morphew released a statement on Wednesday night.

Barry is with his daughters and they are all struggling with immense shock and grief after learning today that their mother and wife whom they deeply love was found deceased. They had faith that their wife and mom would walk back into their lives again. The news is heartbreaking. Neither the DA nor the authorities notified Mallory and Macy Morphew about the recovery of their mom. From what we know, Barry is as innocent as he was from Day 1. DA Stanley and law enforcement got it wrong. We hope the authorities will quickly admit their wrongful persecution of Barry, an innocent man, to treat the Morphew’s like the victims they are, and charge the person(s) responsible for Suzanne’s killing. The Morphew’s would appreciate their privacy during this deeply emotional and personal time. Iris Eytan, Eytan Law

According to CBI, no arrests have been made since the remains were located.