Lindsay Shiver timeline: Georgia woman accused in plot to kill husband

(NewsNation) — Lindsay Shiver, a former beauty pageant queen, stands accused of being involved in a plot to kill her husband, Robert, a former college football player for the Auburn Tigers with a stint in the NFL.

The couple, from Thomasville, Georgia, had reportedly been in the middle of a bitter divorce when police say she asked two men to kill him.

Here is what’s happened so far in this case.

April 2023

Robert Shiver, according to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise, filed for divorce on April 5, 2023, after being married to Lindsay Shiver for over 10 years.

The newspaper reports that Robert Shiver said he wanted a divorce based on what he called Lindsay Shiver’s “adulterous conduct.” He requested joint legal and primary physical custody of the couple’s three children, their home and a restraining order against Lindsay Shiver, the Times-Enterprise said.

Meanwhile, Lindsay Shiver claimed any “extramarital relationship she had was during the parties’ separation” and that her husband condoned it. She also alleged in the civil suit that her husband injured her, that she no longer felt safe in their home, and he “abused her physically, mentally and emotionally.”

July 2023

Lindsay Shiver and two men, one of whom she is romantically linked to, are arrested in the Bahamas. She and Robert Shiver owned a house there.

Bahamas Court News writes that police officers uncovered a plot to kill her husband while investigating a break-in at Grabber’s Bar and Grill on Guana.

As they looked into the burglary, police reviewed messages from a phone. Combing through all the data, they reported finding messages detailing a plan to kill Robert Shiver.

August 2023

In court, Lindsay Shiver is released on $100,000 bail, the Times-Enterprise writes. The two men arrested are released on a $20,000 bail. They were required to wear an ankle monitor, check in at the local police department three times a week and keep a daily curfew.

Lindsay Shiver was required to give her passport to the U.S. Embassy and remain in the Bahamas until her next court date on October 5. Her terms of release, USA Today reported, also involved wearing a monitoring device, and she was not allowed to leave her home between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

It was around this time that she spoke to the New York Post — her first public comments until this point.

“It’s been really tough,” Lindsay Shiver told the newspaper in a way they characterized as “wearily.”

When the New York Post asked if she thought the case against her was “overblown,” Lindsay Shiver nodded.

“I really can’t say too much right now,” she said. “It’s been hard. But I can’t speak about it.”

NewsNation later obtained body camera footage in August showing police responding to a confrontation between Lindsay Shiver and her husband that happened July 16.

October 2023

At her October court appearance, Lindsay Shiver appeared with the two men arrested with her in a Bahamas courtroom, the New York Daily News reported. Her lawyer asked the judge to speed up the legal proceedings, the newspaper wrote, but the hearing was postponed until December. Prosecutors said they had not completed the Voluntary Bill of Indictment at that time.

December 2023

Court TV writes that Lindsay Shiver and the men pleaded not guilty during a formal arrangement in December.

A trial date of March 4, 2024, was set, with Lindsay’s next pretrial appearance scheduled for January 31. All three defendants, Court TV says, are out on bail under the condition they stay in Nassau, are tracked by ankle monitors and adhere to a curfew.

During a later court date, a judge rules Lindsay Shiver is allowed to go to Alabama to see family over Christmas and stay there until her trial starts in the Bahamas next March. However, she cannot leave Alabama unless it is for divorce or custody proceedings in Georgia. Lindsay Shiver is also not allowed within 100 feet of Robert Shiver.

Robert Shiver asked the judge to strike this request out of concern for his safety.

Reporting by Brooke Shafer contributed to this article.