Sen. Graham: ‘Mexico is a narco-terrorist state’

(NewsNation) — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called Mexico a narco-terrorist state that provides a safe haven for violent cartels.

Graham made the statement during a press conference Wednesday following news of the kidnapping of four American citizens in Mexico last Friday.

Graham said drug cartels have been terrorizing America for decades and it was time to “unleash the fury and mightly of the United States to destroy their business and lifestyle.”

Joined by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), Graham announced the proposal of legislation that calls for the Mexican cartels to be designated a terrorist organization as well as authorizes the use of U.S. military force to destroy fentanyl labs.

“It’s time now to use all the tools in the toolbox,” Graham said. “Hopefully this will change the behavior of the Mexican government.”

Graham addressed the Mexican president, saying, “You have let your country slide into the hands of narco-terrorists … You are leaving us with no other choices.”

The two-part legislation would designate Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations under U.S. law.

Graham said that fentanyl being ferried across the border is what is driving his proposal.

“We are going to destroy their business model,” Graham said of the cartels. “The security of the U.S. depends on this action.”

On Tuesday, Graham was outspoken about the kidnapping of four American citizens in Mexico, saying he would propose new legislation to take action against the cartels following news that the kidnapping turned deadly.

In a FOX News interview, Graham proposed the U.S. use military force against Mexican drug cartels that are terrorizing Americans and flooding our nation’s streets with deadly fentanyl.

The senator said he would follow former U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s assessment that the federal government should designate “the cartels as terrorist organizations.” Graham also said he would get tough on Mexico, not just for the kidnapping but for the overwhelming amount of illegal drugs crossing over the border.

The four Americans who were kidnapped by gunmen just across the southern border on Friday were traveling to Mexico for a medical procedure, according to several media reports.

The four victims, Latavia Burgess, Shaeed Woodard, Eric Williams and Zindell Brown, were all South Carolina natives.

The two dead — Woodard, 33, and Brown, in his mid-20s — are set to be turned over to U.S. authorities following forensic work at the Matamoros morgue.

