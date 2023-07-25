‘Huge list’ of items from Gilgo Beach suspect’s home

(NewsNation) — Authorities in Suffolk County, New York, announced they recovered what was described as a “huge” list of items from accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann’s home.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney described the home as “very cluttered.” While Tierney did not give specific details regarding what was taken, he noted that 279 items most people would consider weapons were recovered. Tierney indicated not all the items would be classified as weapons under New York state law, but said no guns were returned to the home.

Tierney also refused to say whether or not he considered the home a crime scene or comment on police activity at Heuermann’s brother’s South Carolina residence.

Investigators searching the New York residence used ground technology to see “disturbances” under the ground, though they did not give detail on what those entailed. Tierney confirmed investigators were looking for potential DNA trace evidence and said the search was complete and investigators would now be relying on the county’s crime lab to analyze collected evidence.

Heuermann has been charged in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. They are three of the 11 victims, 10 adults and one toddler, whose remains were found buried along Gilgo Beach in 2010 and 2011. All of the adult victims were sex workers and some have yet to be identified.

Authorities have cautioned Heuermann may not be responsible for all the deaths. In addition to the investigation in South Carolina, police in Atlantic City, New Jersey, are investigating a possibility between Heuermann and the deaths of four sex workers in the city. Police in Las Vegas, Nevada, also announced they were reviewing cases for a possible connection to Heuermann.