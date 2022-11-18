Live Updates: Suspect in LA County cadet crash released

(NewsNation) — Authorities are working to gather more evidence about a Wednesday incident involving a 22-year-old driver who was caught on camera driving an SUV into a group of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Academy recruits.

The collision occurred just before 6:30 a.m. PT. The group of 75 recruits from different agencies were jogging when a driver traveling on the wrong side of the road accelerated to about 40 mph and plowed into the group, the LA County Sheriff’s Department has said.

A total of 25 recruits were injured, some critically, NewsNation local affiliate KTLA reported.

The driver investigators believe is responsible was released from police custody Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing. Here’s what NewsNation has learned so far: