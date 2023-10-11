Loaded gun found in pizza box during traffic stop, police say

Jose Franco, Ashleigh Jackson

Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California deputies found a pizza topped with pepperoni, cheese, sausage and a loaded handgun during a routine traffic stop early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle for simple code violations around 3:00 a.m. in Rosamond, California, located about 74 miles southeast of Bakersfield.

During the stop, deputies said they found a sawed-off shotgun, two handguns (one of them concealed inside the pizza box), methamphetamine, Xanax, cocaine and fentanyl.

They also found cash, scales, drug paraphernalia and packaging, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the driver, 47-year-old Danny Carson, had a misdemeanor warrant and was on post-release community supervision for weapons violations.

Carson was arrested along with three passengers who deputies said were in the vehicle: 18-year-old Saydee Vandehey, 30-year-old Krista Rutledge and 47-year-old Benjamin Vasquez.

All four were booked into the Kern County-Lerdo Justice Facility in Bakersfield for multiple weapon and drug violations, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Crime

