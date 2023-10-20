London police seek answers about remains found in pub freezer

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

(NewsNation) – A body discovered in the freezer of a shuttered London pub more than two years ago may have been stored there for several years, police said.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service is making a renewed plea for information about the death of Roy Bigg. Builders found Bigg’s remains in a basement freezer at what was formerly Simpson’s Wine Bar on Romford Road in Forest Gate, according to a news release.

Police say there were no confirmed sightings of Biggs between 2012 and 2021.

The department is offering a reward of as much as £20,000 for information leading to an arrest, charge and prosecution of anyone involved.

A post-mortem exam turned up an inconclusive cause of death. Bigg’s remains were identified through his dental records, and he’s believed to have been about 70 years old when he died, according to the release.

Bigg went missing in February 2012. Police have said Bigg’s body may have been in the freezer “for a number of years.”

“Where was he between 2012 and 2021?” Det. Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said in an official statement. “To date there have been no confirmed sightings of him in this nine-year period. Can you help?”

Anyone with information about Bigg’s disappearance and death is encouraged to call the Incident Room at 020-8345-1570, call 101, or post on ‘X’ @MetCC quoting reference CAD 4332/15Oct21.

For complete anonymity, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800-555-111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.