Lori Vallow Daybell attorney files motion to dismiss death penalty

FILE – In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera during her hearing, in Rexburg, Idaho. In an indictment, Monday, May 24, 2021, Daybell, the mother of two children who were found dead in Idaho, in 2020, and her new husband were charged with murder in a case involving doomsday religious beliefs. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

(NewsNation) — The legal team for a woman accused in a strange doomsday-focused triple murder case has filed a motion to dismiss the death penalty in the case.

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges related to the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who was last seen days before her 17th birthday. The children went missing in 2019 and were found dead on Chad Daybell’s property.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell are also charged in connection to the 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. If convicted, they could face the death penalty.

Authorities investigating the killings determined that the couple were part of a doomsday preparation group and that Vallow had written books about the end of the world.

While the couple has since maintained their innocence in the alleged murders, their trials have been severed. Chad Daybell waived his right to a speedy trial to give his attorneys more time to review evidence.

But Lori Vallow Daybell did not waive her right to a swift trial. Now as her trial approaches, her defense team filed a motion to dismiss the death penalty.

According to EastIdahoNews.com, attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell argued Wednesday that the death penalty should be taken off the table due to “the cumulative of errors.”

Her attorney pointed to media saturation in the case, the mountain of evidence handed over to the defense team so close to trial and that “Idaho Department of Correction can’t get chemicals to kill people” as reasons for the proposed dismissal.

Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake fired back that filing a motion to dismiss the death penalty before Daybell’s trial has been completed or she has received a sentence is “premature,” EastIdahoNews.com reports.

The outlet reports District Judge Steven Boyce said he would consider the motions and announce his decisions during a March 22 hearing.

Lori Vallow Daybell is set to stand trial on April 3. Chad Daybell’s trial will happen at a later time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.