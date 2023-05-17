‘Incredibly disturbing’: Alternate juror on Lori Vallow trial

(NewsNation) — An alternate juror in the Lori Vallow trial spoke out about her experience and what ultimately led the jury to find Vallow guilty on all counts.

The alternate juror, Tiffany, got emotional recalling some of the details from the trial, saying what Vallow did was “pure evil.”

“That was the hardest day for me. … I just cried. I tried to hide my tears a lot because I know we weren’t supposed to show emotion. And yeah, it was incredibly disturbing that somebody would do that to two kids,” Tiffany told NewsNation legal contributor Jesse Weber.

Because Tiffany was an alternate, she did not help decide the verdict, but was present through the duration of the trial.

The Idaho jury found Vallow guilty on all charges. These charges include first-degree murder in the deaths of her two children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and JJ Vallow, 7, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the case of her husband’s first wife, and grand theft auto.

Weber joined “NewsNation Now” to discuss his interview with Tiffanny, saying her analysis was in line with what legal analysts were thinking.

“She said that if she had the choice, she would have convicted Lori Vallow Daybell with respect to the two children, JJ and Tylee, but she wasn’t totally committed with respect to the death of Tammy Daybell, which is what we were saying as well. We were saying that it was possible the jury could actually acquit Lori Vallow Daybell with respect to the conspiracy charge of Tammy Daybell,” Weber said.