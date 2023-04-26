(NewsNation) — The official cause of death for JJ Vallow is asphyxia from a plastic bag being put over his head and duct tape over his mouth, while his sister, Tylee Ryan’s, is homicide by unspecified means, Ada County Coroner Dr. Garth Warren said Wednesday.

Homicide by unspecified means is a term used when a forensic pathologist examines a case and determines it was a homicide, but can’t pinpoint exactly what caused it.

Warren was giving testimony as part of the trial for Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of killing her two children, JJ, 7, and almost 17-year-old Tylee. Vallow is also charged in connection to the death of her husband, Chad Daybell’s, previous wife.

JJ and Tylee went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found in Daybell’s backyard.

On Wednesday, Warren testified that he performed JJ’s autopsy in June 2020. It took approximately four hours.

Warren said JJ was bound with duct tape, and had bruising on his arms and abrasions to his neck. Warren said these injuries to the neck are considered a red flag and could be from JJ trying to get the bag off his head.

JJ was wearing a red pajama top and bottom with black socks when he died, and at the time of the autopsy, his body had been in a state of decomposition.

As far as evidence gathered, the pajama tops, bottoms and socks were all submitted to law enforcement.

The process for Tylee’s autopsy differed from JJ’s since there wasn’t an entire body to examine, Warren testified. Her remains were received in three separate sealed bags, two body bags and one brown paper bag.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.