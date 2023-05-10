Cult expert: Chad may throw Lori under the bus

  • A cult expert analyzes Chad Daybell's behavior
  • He says Daybell may be planning on "throwing Lori under the bus"
  • Closing arguments in Lori Vallow's murder trial are set for Thursday

Updated:
Lori Vallow

© 1998 - 2023 Nexstar Media Group Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Trending on NewsNation