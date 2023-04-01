Everything you need to know about the ‘Doomsday mom’ trial

(NewsNation) — Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, who are accused in a bizarre doomsday-focused triple murder case will be tried separately.

Both of the defendants have pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in connection with the deaths of Vallow’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who was last seen a few days before her 17th birthday.

Vallow’s trial is scheduled to begin April 3. A trial date has not been set for Daybell.

NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield recaps the case in the video player above.