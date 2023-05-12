Grandparents react to Vallow verdict: ‘JJ, I love you’

(NewsNation) — JJ Vallow’s grandparents gave an emotional press conference after Lori Vallow was found guilty on charges related to the murder of JJ Vallow and her other child, Tylee Ryan.

Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Kay and Larry Woodcock thanked the jurors for the verdict, noting they had been exposed to disturbing details of what happened to the victims.

“I wanted a fair, honest and righteous decision,” Larry Woodcock said, saying he wished he could personally thank and hug all of the jurors.

He also thanked law enforcement officers who saw things Woodcock says can never been unseen as they investigated the case.

Kay Woodcock described her mood as “elated.”

“The prosecution is amazing, law enforcement is amazing,” she said. “They became our family and we’re keeping most of ’em for the rest of our life as our family.”

She said they hope they can bring JJ and Tylee home and put them to rest.

The Woodcocks said they expect to be back in court in 90 days when Lori Vallow’s sentence will be handed down. They also noted there are more trials to go, including that of Lori Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell.

Larry Woodcock closed by displaying three bracelets he wears in memory of JJ, Tylee and Tammy.

“JJ, I love you. Papa wishes you were here. Tylee, Papa loves you,” he said. “Tammy, I never met you. Tammy, you are part of our life. Tammy I am sorry for what happened to you. My heart hurts for these three.”