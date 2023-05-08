Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell discussed kids’ ‘death percentages’

(NewsNation) — Text messages between Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell revealed during Monday’s trial in Boise, Idaho, show the couple discussed her children’s “death percentages.”

Lori Vallow is accused of killing her two children, JJ Vallow, 7, and almost 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, both of whom went missing in September 2019. The two were later found on Chad Daybell’s property in Idaho.

Both Lori and Chad Daybell face charges in connection to the two children’s death, as well as the death of his previous wife Tammy in October 2019. However, the couple is being tried separately.

The case has gained national attention, due in part to the Vallow and Chad Daybell’s extreme “doomsday” beliefs. Chad Daybell, who followed a group called “Preparing a People,” took the organization’s teachings to an extreme. He would talk about “zombies,” souls leaving bodies, and told his followers the world was going to end on July 22, 2020.

On Monday, those beliefs were on display in text messages shown at trial that had been reviewed by FBI Special Agent Douglas Hart as part of the investigation. Hart testified at the trial.

Chad Daybell, in July 2019, told Lori Vallow he was instructed to focus his efforts on “Hillary,” a demon the couple believed was inhabiting Tylee, texts show.

“OK, Find out her percentage for me and JJ,” Vallow said in response. Vallow and Chad Daybell thought these “percentages” indicated how close someone is to death, according to the East Idaho News,

Tylee, Chad Daybell wrote, was at 0.13.

“I turned up the pain to 10 and placed a spiritual virus in her. (JJ) is at 99.99. Raphael visited him and told him to follow Amy into the light,” Chad Daybell said in a text. “I also assured him that James would love and take care of his mommy, which he will with all his heart and soul.”

“James” is one of the names Chad Daybell would go by, along with Raphael.

On Aug. 10, 2019, Vallow texted Chad Daybell, asking him, “Do u think there’s a perfectly orchestrated plan to take the children? And we just have to wait for it to be carried out?”

Vallow then told Chad Daybell that she felt “lost” and like she should be “doing something to help.”

“There is a plan,” Chad Daybell said, assuring Vallow that she was “doing everything right.”

More texts detailed a relationship between Chad Daybell and Vallow while Tammy Daybell was still alive. In August 2019, Chad Daybell messaged Vallow about a trip he took to Boise with his wife, calling it “torture.” Vallow and Chad Daybell ended up getting into a fight around this time, with her saying she’s not “a priority” to him and telling him to go have fun with Tammy Daybell and the rest of his family.

To Chad Daybell, Vallow asked: “are we supposed to wait forever?”

During this exchange, Chad Daybell told Vallow they were surrounded by relatives who are “simply obstacles.”

“I’m so sick of it,” he wrote.

“Me too!! What is it that you really want?” Vallow asked Chad Daybell.