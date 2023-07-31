Lori Vallow claims kids, husband’s late wife weren’t murdered

(NewsNation) — Despite being convicted in May of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, Lori Vallow at her sentencing hearing on Monday Monday gave a statement where she maintained her innocence.

Vallow in May was found guilty of killing her two youngest children and of conspiring to murder her husband Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy.

“Jesus knows me. And Jesus understands me,” Vallow said. “I mourn with all of you who mourn my children, and Tammy. Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happened here. Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered.”

During her trial, more information emerged about Vallow and Chad Daybell’s cult-like “doomsday” beliefs.

Texts between the couple revealed they spoke about demons “possessing” Tylee and JJ. Chad Daybell would also talk about souls leaving bodies and told his followers that the world was going to end on July 22, 2020.

Talking on Monday about how she almost died while pregnant with Tylee, Vallow claimed since then, she’s had “access to Heaven and the spirit world,” and has “had many communications” with people who are deceased.

“Many angelic visitors have come and communicated with me and even manifested themselves to me,” she said. “Because of these communications, I know for a fact that my children are happy and busy in the spirit world. Because of my communications with my friend, Tammy Daybell, I know that she is also very happy and extremely busy.”

During the sentencing, though, the family members of Tammy Daybell, JJ and Tylee gave their own statements, where they reiterated their belief in Vallow’s guilt, and talked about the grief and fear she put them through.

“We wholeheartedly believe (Vallow) was not only complicit but was an active participant in both JJ and Tylee’s murders,” JJ’s grandmother, Kay Woodcock, said.

Samantha Gwilliam said she misses her sister, Tammy Daybell, every day.

But as for Vallow, Gwilliam said: “I choose to forget you and as I leave the courtroom here today, I choose to never think of you again.”

Ultimately, Judge Steven Boyce sentenced Vallow to multiple life sentences, saying that she did not show “remorse” for the lives and relationships she destroyed and that the crimes she committed were “heinous.”

Chad Daybell remains behind bars and is set to stand trial in April 2024.

Meanwhile, Vallow still faces felony charges for conspiracy to commit murder in Arizona.