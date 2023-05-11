Money a motivator for Vallow in kids’ deaths: Prosecution

(NewsNation) — Because of “money, power and sex,” Lori Vallow set off a series of events that ended in three deaths, the prosecution said Thursday during closing arguments at her trial in Idaho.

Prosecutor Rob Wood argued that Vallow, who is accused of killing her two children, had a “larger plan” to be together with her husband, Chad Daybell, “unencumbered.”

Vallow’s trial lasted for weeks, and gained national attention, due in part to the severity of crimes committed against Vallow’s children: 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, 7.

Tylee and JJ went missing in September 2019, and their bodies were found the following year on Chad Daybell’s east Idaho property.

Vallow faces murder charges in connection to the children’s death, and also a conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge in the case of Chad Daybell’s previous wife, Tammy, who died in October 2019. While Chad Daybell is also charged, the two are being tried separately.

Ada County Coroner Dr. Garth Warren testified earlier in the trial that JJ died of asphyxia from a plastic bag being put over his head. Tylee was declared a victim of “homicide by unspecified means.”

Wood argued Thursday that because her body was burned and dismembered in such a “grotesque manner,” the medical examiner couldn’t determine an exact cause of death for Tylee.

Doomsday mom Lori Vallow closing arguments are this morning. Waiting to get inside courthouse in Boise, Idaho. After jury begins deliberating – I’m told we will get a 1 hour heads up when there is a verdict. We will have verdict live on @NewsNation when it happens. pic.twitter.com/hzi15jfPjZ — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 11, 2023

“What was left of her body they dumped in a green bucket and buried in a pet cemetery on top of a piece of her skull,” Wood said. “Tylee was gone but Lori kept collecting her money.”

Along with being charged in the children’s deaths, authorities also say Vallow collected their Social Security benefits.

“Lori never reported that Tylee was missing,” Wood said. “She lied to multiple people.”

JJ was silenced forever, Wood said, with a strip of duct tape placed across his mouth.

“It was a brutal, horrific murder of a 7-year-old boy with special needs,” Wood said of JJ, who had autism.

Wood pointed out, in closing arguments, the financial benefits Lori and Chad enjoyed from both the kids’ Social Security and Tammy Daybell’s life insurance.

“Lori wasted no time” in using the money, Wood said. She married Chad Daybell weeks after Tammy Daybell’s death, and three months later, was “dancing on a beach in Hawaii,” he said.

During the trial, more information came out about the affair between Vallow and Chad Daybell, as well as the couple’s extreme, “cult-like” doomsday beliefs.

Chad Daybell was a follower of “Preparing a People” and took their teachings to an extreme. Speaking about “zombies” and demons possessing people, Chad Daybell would tell his followers the world was going to end.

Texts between Vallow and Chad Daybell revealed more of these beliefs were shown over the course of the trial, including messages that spoke about Tylee, JJ and Tammy Daybell’s “death percentages,” demons “possessing” the three, and relatives around the couple being “obstacles” to them.

Through these digital accounts, Wood said, “patterns emerged.”

Defense Attorney James Archibald, in his closing, pushed back on the idea that “money, power and sex” were motivations for Vallow. He argued that Chad Daybell had less money than Vallow’s previous husband, and that she never took out a life insurance policy on JJ or Tylee.

When it comes to power, while Chad Daybell told Vallow she would lead people, she had “zero” converts to her religious beliefs, Archibald said.

Photo of 7-year-old little JJ in his pajamas bound with duct tape and a plastic bag taped around his head just showed to the jury again in closing arguments.

The photo is one of the most disturbing and saddest things I’ve ever seen.

Lori Vallow is sitting here emotionless. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 11, 2023

Vallow did want to be with Chad Daybell, Archibald acknowledged, but said there was no plan by her to kill anyone.

She lied to police about her children’s whereabouts, he argued, to protect Chad Daybell.

“We’ve heard how reason and common sense go out the windows sometimes when religious principles are involved,” Archibald said, adding that Vallow was a “follower” of Chad Daybell’s.

On Thursday morning, Larry Woodcock, JJ’s grandfather, walked into the courthouse playing the song “We Will Rock You.”

“That was (JJ’s) song,” Woodcock said.

JJ, Woodcock said, would sit outside the house under the oak trees, with his pots, pans and five-gallon bucket, singing along.

“I can’t think of a better song to come in here today with his memory than that song. So I am ready for this. We all ready for it,” Woodcock said.