Lori Vallow Daybell: ‘Doomsday mom,’ husband to be tried separately

(NewsNation) — A married couple accused in a bizarre doomsday-focused triple murder case will be tried separately, an Idaho judge ruled Thursday.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Thursday that Lori Vallow Daybell, the so-called doomsday mom, is by herself at the Ada County Jail.

She is scheduled to stand trial as planned on April 3, but Chad Daybell’s trial would take place at a later date, EastIdahoNews.com reported.

A judge severed the two trials due to new, late evidence that came in.

Both of the defendants have pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who was last seen a few days before her 17th birthday.

They are also charged in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.

District Judge Steven Boyce ruled to dismiss the death penalty as an option ahead of Vallow’s trial “to ensure the rights of the defendant to a fair trial are protected.”

The death penalty could still stand for Chad Daybell

Idaho residents tell NewsNation they’re angry this case has drawn out for more than three years.

But soon, a judgment will be handed down 300 miles from where Vallow is being held, facing multiple charges of first-degree murder.

Lori Vallow Daybell, the so-called doomsday mom, sits in the Ada County Jail, where she will stay during her trial beginning April 3.

Her new cell is in the suburbs of Idaho Falls where she’s spent the last two years of her life, and her two children were found buried in shallow graves.

The Ada County Jail just outside Boise is the largest in the state. As a dorm style prison, more than 90 inmates can fit into a single room.

But sources inside the jail tell NewsNation she’s considered a high-profile inmate, so she’ll be locked up in isolation with absolutely no contact with any other inmates.

Meanwhile, her husband spends his days inside the tiny Fremont County Jail.

Guards there tell NewsNation he is a “model inmate,” quiet and respectful, who hasn’t faced any discipline during his containment.

Guards also say his five children remain loyal, visiting him on weekends.

Neighbors outside the home where the remains of JJ and Tylee Vallow were uncovered say Chad Daybell’s adult children now live in the house, but they keep to themselves.

A large red sign hangs on the door reading: “We are not speaking with the media.”

Knocks on that door from NewsNation went unanswered.

Chad Daybell was initially open to speaking with NewsNation, but officially declined an interview request Thursday after speaking to his lawyer.

NewsNation was told he didn’t want to jeopardize his day in court.