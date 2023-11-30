Lori Vallow extradited to Arizona jail for second trial

(NewsNation) — “Doomsday mom” Lori Vallow, who was sentenced to life earlier this year for the murder of her two youngest children, has been moved from the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center in Pocatello, Idaho, to the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona to face additional charges.

She arrived at the Maricopa County Jail on Thursday, according to her Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office inmate resident page. She left Idaho early Thursday morning, according to the Idaho Department of Corrections.

Last month, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed an executive agreement to extradite Lori Vallow to Arizona to face charges of conspiracy to commit murder. Her next court date will be Dec. 7.

Lori Vallow was convicted in May in the murders of her two youngest children — 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — and romantic rival Tammy Daybell. It was a verdict that culminated a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.

In Arizona, she will be tried on two charges of conspiring to kill Charles Vallow and Brandon Boudreaux.

Lori Vallow’s ex-husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, at his home in a Phoenix suburb. The husband and wife were estranged, and Cox told police he acted in self-defense. He was never charged in the case and died later that year of what authorities determined were natural causes.

Earlier that year, Charles Vallow filed for divorce, contending in court papers that Lori Vallow believed herself to be a deity tasked with helping to usher in the biblical apocalypse.

The two were estranged but still legally married at the time of his death. Lori Vallow was indicted in 2021 for conspiring to kill him.

A second Arizona indictment was filed in 2022, charging Lori Vallow with conspiring to murder Boudreaux, her niece Melani Pawlowski‘s ex-husband.

Pawlowski and Boudreaux divorced in 2019 after 10 years of marriage. Boudreaux had only been living in his new rental home for two days in October of that year when someone driving a Jeep Wrangler shot at him outside the home.

The bullet shattered a window but missed Boudreaux. He told police the vehicle looked just like one Charles Vallow had given Tylee.

Police were not yet investigating Tylee’s disappearance, but they would later reveal that she was last seen in early September — nearly a month before the shooting attempt on Boudreaux.

Prosecutors told the judge that they intend to prove the shooting attempt was part of a conspiracy advanced by Vallow Daybell — that if Boudreaux died, Vallow Daybell would have access to his money through her niece.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.