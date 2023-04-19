‘A true psychopath’: Expert examines Vallow’s body language

BOISE, Idaho (NewsNation) — The surviving son of the so-called doomsday mom shared emotional testimony in court Tuesday, leading many to examine Lori Vallow‘s reaction.

Colby Ryan, Vallow’s son, took the stand, talking about the mother he once knew and the one he remembers after his younger siblings, Tylee and JJ, were found dead.

An emotional jailhouse call between Ryan and Vallow was also played during court, where Ryan accused his mother of murdering his brother and sister.

Body language expert Susan Constantine, the president of The Human Behavior Academy, called Vallow a “true psychopath” on “Morning in America.”

Constantine said it’s interesting to watch how Vallow deflects things, explaining that she often times sinks into her own body or cocks her head as a turtle does. But then, the next moment she’s smirking or smiling.

“These emotions that are so incongruent and detached from true empathy and compassion, especially when she’s hearing her son testify, is a true indication that she’s completely detached emotionally,” Constantine said.

She continued, “The incongruency not only will speak very loudly to her son, but also to the jury, which is not going to do well for her.”

Ryan’s emotions, however, were powerful, Constantine said.

“He’s speaking truth to power,” she said. “It couldn’t have been a stronger statement showing how much this has ripped him apart.”

The jury will connect with Ryan because they’re going to put themselves in the same situation, Constantine explained. Watching him break down and cry as well as the emotion is very visceral, and will provoke that same emotion in the jury, Constantine said.

“Emotion provokes emotion,” Constantine said. “I think that this was very powerful.”

At one point, Vallow was reportedly seen mouthing to Ryan that she loved him, and also asked to miss an afternoon of testimony.

And while Constantine said Vallow probably does love her son, the question is, “What does she consider being loved?”

“Just because she mouthed it, it was a way for her to send a signal to him that everything was fine,” Constantine explained.

Constantine said she doesn’t think the move was authentic, but rather a part of Vallow’s rhetoric that she’s playing in her head.

Watch Susan Constantine’s full interview in the video player above.