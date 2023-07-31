Lori Vallow, convicted of killing her kids, sentenced to life

(NewsNation) — Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom convicted earlier this year in the murder of her two youngest children, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Monday.

Her son, JJ, 7 and daughter Tylee, almost 17 at the time, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found on the Idaho property of Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell.

Vallow was also charged in May with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the case of Tammy Daybell, Chad’s late wife.

At the sentencing hearing, several people gave victim impact statements, including Tammy Daybell’s sister and aunt and Kay Woodcock, JJ’s grandmother. Colby Ryan, Vallow’s oldest son, had his victim impact statement read by prosecutor Rob Wood.

In the statement, Ryan mourned that his sister Tylee “will never have the opportunity to become a mother, wife or have the career she was destined to have,” and that JJ “will never be able to grow and spread his light with the world the way he did.”

“My siblings and father deserve so much more than this,” Ryan wrote. “I want them to be remembered for who they were, not just a spectacle.”

Woodcock also spoke about her own grief.

“There have been too many situations in the past few years where we get slammed with the fact that JJ won’t hit another milestone in his life, all because his materialistic, self-centered mother cruelly and brutally stole his life,” Woodcock said.

During the highly publicized trial, where more than 60 witnesses were called to testify, more information emerged about Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell’s “doomsday” beliefs.

Chad Daybell, a follower of “Preparing a People,” took their teachings to an extreme, and would say the world is going to end. Texts between Vallow and Chad Daybell revealed the two spoke about demons “possessing” Tylee and JJ, and even calling them zombies.

Tammy Daybell’s sister, Samantha Gwilliam, while giving her statement at the sentencing referenced some of these beliefs, telling her she and Chad Daybell are not “exalted beings.”

“No angels are coming to rescue you,” Gwilliam said.

Addressing Vallow directly, Gwilliam called her a “liar,” “adulteress” and murderer.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.