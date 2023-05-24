Lori Vallow sentencing date set for July

FILE – Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho., on March 6, 2020. The investigation started roughly 29 months ago with two missing children. It soon grew to encompass five states, four suspected murders and claims of an unusual, doomsday-focused religious beliefs involving “dark spirits” and “zombies.” On Monday, April 10, 2023, an Idaho jury will begin the difficult task of deciding the veracity of those claims and others in the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (NewsNation) — The sentencing for Lori Vallow has been scheduled for July 31 at 9 a.m. at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, according to court documents.

Earlier this month, Vallow was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children, 7-year-old JJ and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Vallow sat emotionless with a blank stare looking at the jury as the guilty verdicts were read Friday at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho.

The trial lasted for weeks, and more than 60 witnesses were called to testify. Vallow herself did not testify, nor did her defense team call any witnesses.

The court will livestream the sentencing on Judge Steven Boyce’s YouTube channel.

No cameras are allowed in court.