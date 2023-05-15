‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow seems to smirk in new mugshot

New mugshots of “Doomsday Mom” Lori Vallow were released by Madison County Sheriff’s office after she was found guilty of killing her two children and conspiring to kill her husband’s first wife.

(NewsNation) — The Madison County Sheriff’s office has released Lori Vallow’s new mugshots in which she appears to be smirking.

Vallow, 49, was convicted of killing her two children JJ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. She was also found guilty of all the other charges she faced, including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the case of her husband’s first wife Tammy Daybell, and grand theft.

The trial lasted for weeks, with Vallow’s doomsday motivations and cult-like beliefs drawing national headlines.

Vallow herself did not testify and appeared to be “checked out” during the trial.

Her husband Chad Daybell also faces charges in connection to the death of the children and Tammy Daybell. He will be tried separately.

Lori Vallow

