Lori Vallow case: Timeline to triple murder trial

(NewsNation) — The triple murder trial for Idaho mother Lori Vallow is scheduled to begin Monday, about three and a half years since the case started in 2019.
Vallow is accused of killing her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ. They disappeared in September 2019, and their bodies were later found in the backyard of her now-husband Chad Daybell’s home.
Authorities believe the killings were tied to Vallow and Daybell’s doomsday religious beliefs. Both have pleaded not guilty to the murder charges along with conspiracy and grand theft charges. Daybell’s hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Here’s the timeline of what has happened so far.