Lori Vallow case: Timeline to triple murder trial

Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Attorneys for a mom charged with conspiring to kill her children and then steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the current indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty and could face the death penalty if convicted. (East Idaho News/Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via AP, Pool)

(NewsNation) — The triple murder trial for Idaho mother Lori Vallow is scheduled to begin Monday, about three and a half years since the case started in 2019.

Vallow is accused of killing her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ. They disappeared in September 2019, and their bodies were later found in the backyard of her now-husband Chad Daybell’s home.

Authorities believe the killings were tied to Vallow and Daybell’s doomsday religious beliefs. Both have pleaded not guilty to the murder charges along with conspiracy and grand theft charges. Daybell’s hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Here’s the timeline of what has happened so far.