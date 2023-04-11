Skip to content
Reporter: Lori Vallow fell asleep during trial
The murder trial of Lori Vallow continued Tuesday
Graphic photos of the two children she's accused of killing were shown
A reporter inside the courtroom says Vallow fell asleep for about 30 minutes
Tyler Wornell
Updated:
Apr 11, 2023 / 11:20 PM CDT
