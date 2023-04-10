FILE – In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera during her hearing, in Rexburg, Idaho. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

(NewsNation) — Opening arguments in the trial of Lori Vallow, who is accused of killing her two children, started Monday.

It’s a case that has garnered national attention, in part because of the severity of the crimes Vallow is accused of, and also the unusual doomsday-focused religious beliefs involving “dark spirits” and “zombies” she and her husband, Chad Daybell, reportedly share.

Vallow and Daybell are charged with multiple counts of conspiracy, murder, and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her two youngest children: 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and big sister Tylee Ryan, who was last seen days before her 17th birthday.

Authorities started investigating Lori Vallow and Daybell in November 2019 after family members reported the children were missing. The children’s bodies, after months of searching, were found buried on Daybell’s rural Idaho property.

Prosecutors also charged Daybell and Vallow in connection to the 2019 death of his late wife, Tammy.

The couple were married two weeks before Tammy Daybell died of what were initially reported as natural causes. However, investigators later had her body exhumed after suspicions arose.

Prosecutors say Daybell and Vallow espoused strange doomsday-focused beliefs to further their alleged plan to kill the kids and Tammy Daybell to collect life insurance money and the children’s Social Security and survivor benefits.

Both Vallow and Daybell have pleaded not guilty. The two will be tried separately.

Jury selection took place last week. Eighteen-hundred people were called as potential jurors. Ultimately, 10 men and eight women were selected.

NewsNation legal contributor Jesse Weber said opening statements are significant since it’s the first step for both the defense and prosecution to lay the groundwork moving forward in the trial.

“If you put yourself in the minds of the jury, this is the first time they hear about the case. It gives the opportunity for both sides to present their story, their version of what happened,” Weber said.

Vallow is facing life in prison if convicted, but not the death penalty. East Idaho News previously reported that District Judge Steven Boyce ruled to dismiss the death penalty as an option “to ensure the rights of the defendant to a fair trial are protected.” Currently, Vallow is being housed at the Ada County Jail in Boise, Idaho.

The Associated Press and NewsNation digital producer Caitlyn Shelton contributed to this report.